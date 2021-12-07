Kathrina Decker was having one of those mom experiences a couple of years ago.
“My 2-year-old was throwing a moment in the Walmart parking lot and I had a big bag and couldn’t find my keys and she was trying to escape. I couldn’t get in my car because I was digging in my bag,” said Decker, of rural New Ulm.
The moment led her to look for some way to easily hang her keys from her purse, but finding nothing she liked she created her own — the Mag Strap, a fashionable strap with two magnets that can easily connect to a purse handle.
“But then we found so many uses for them.”
She began making a line of mini-mag strap key chains and wrist straps as well as accessories that include a cellphone holder, lip balm holder and slim wallets.
Decker had her first products ready in 2020 just as the pandemic hit, preventing her from taking them to vendor shows. When she was able to go to shows, she found they were a hit.
“We wanted to prove there was a market for it and we got a lot of feedback and now we’re patent pending.”
Decker has an online store (atracusa.com) and in June, Scheels in Mankato began selling her products.
“We approached Scheels and they just loved the concept and wanted to give us a try,” Decker said.
She said everyone from runners to moms pushing a stroller like using them so they can be hands-free. Anglers can hang a small bag with their essential fishing gear from a vest and women can hang them from their wrist with a small purse or wallet attached. They also attach to most clothes, including a swimsuit, to hold keys or other small items.
The mag straps sell for $27 and $30, with accessories from $10 to $57.
As the business grew, Decker hired her friend Sara Gostonczik to take photos to add to the website.
“I do senior and family photography mostly, a little bit of real estate,” Gostonczik said. “I’ve gotten into product photography and really enjoy that. I’m doing more and more for her website and social media.”
She said they have used themselves as models and recruit friends to show off the Atrac products.
Gostonczik is also helping with the production of products, which are all made in Decker’s home.
Decker and her husband, Luke, who have four kids, moved to their rural home between Hanska and Searles about 13 years ago. He owns his own insulation business.
Decker said she is focused on continuing to grow her online store and look for more retail outlets for her products, which are also sold at InStyle Salon & Spa in New Ulm.
“The online store is going great. We’re finally at the point we’re going to invest in marketing now.”
