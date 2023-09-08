MANKATO — The 51st annual Mahkato Wacipi at Land of Memories Park will include a new addition before the start of the first Grand Entry.
Wacipi Chair Daniel Zielske said they’re planning to do a grass dance at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, during the opening day of the powwow.
It’s the first time they’ve done the grass dance at the wacipi, Zielske said, adding that it’s following a tradition.
“The significance of the grass dance is twofold. The lighter context is it was to help push and stomp the grass down. In the old days, before you had lawnmowers, you had to literally figure out a way to lay the grass down. They would come out and they would do that,” he said.
Zielske added there’s also a spiritual meaning to the grass dance.
“All negative elements, the grass dancers will go and they will push those negative elements into the ground with their feet. They will dance that way. By putting the negative into the Mother Earth, she can take care of it, and it won’t pop up in our powwow.”
The first Grand Entry will take place at 7 p.m. that Friday. On Saturday, Sept. 16, they’ll be 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.
This year will be the first wacipi since former chairman Dave Brave Heart died earlier this year.
Zielske said Brave Heart’s family has decided to follow traditions, so they will not be doing anything to honor Dave this year.
“The tradition states usually you give them one full year of mourning. Next year’s powwow is when we’re going to do something for Dave,” he said.
As usual, Education Day will be Friday. The day aims to teach Mankato Area Public School sixth graders about Minnesota history, including the 1862 Dakota-U.S. War and the execution of 38 Dakota warriors in Mankato.
There will be two Education Day sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The day will begin with a fifteen-minute opening circle ceremony conducted by Dakota leaders.
Students will then rotate between different learning stations. Experiences include a wide range of activities and lessons that can vary from learning about the drum to making different crafts and more.
For more information on this year’s Mahkato Wacipi, visit mahkatowacipi.org.
