Mail ballots for the May 24 special primary election have been sent to residents in cities and townships throughout Blue Earth County.
The purpose of the special primary is to determine the candidates who will appear on the August special election ballot to fill the vacancy created in the 1st Congressional District, following the death of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
Ballots are expected to arrive in the mail as early as Tuesday.
Ballots must be returned in the postage-paid envelope or dropped off at the Blue Earth County Elections Office no later than Election Day. Election officials note that it’s important to carefully follow instructions included with the mail ballot (especially the section related to witness requirements). Residents not registered to vote will need to register in order to receive a ballot by mail.
Absentee ballots for the special primary have also been mailed to voters who have requested them. Voters wishing to request an absentee ballot can do so online at www.becvotes.org by clicking on the link to the Secretary of State’s website for this election.
Absentee ballot voters also have the option of visiting the Blue Earth County Elections Office. State law allows any eligible voter to cast an absentee ballot for any reason.
The County Elections Office is in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S Fifth St., Mankato. Hours for the Elections Office are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The office will be open extended hours Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and until 5 p.m. Monday, May 23.
Voters can register, check the status of their ballot, and handle many other elections-related tasks by visiting www.mnvotes.org. Voters should register in advance no later than May 3 to be considered pre-registered for the election.
For additional questions or information, contact County Elections at 507-304-4341 or visit www.becvotes.org.
Residents in Nicollet County can go to the elections website at: co.nicollet.mn.us/161/Election-Voter-Registration, or visit the Government Center in St. Peter, 501 S. Minnesota Ave., or call 507-934-7806.
