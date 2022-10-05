MANKATO — Mail ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election have been sent to residents in cities and townships throughout Blue Earth County.
Ballots for the election are expected to arrive in the mail in the following precincts:
Cities: Amboy, Good Thunder, Pemberton, Skyline, and Vernon Center, as well as Blue Earth County portions of North Mankato and Minnesota Lake
Townships: Beauford, Butternut Valley, Cambria, Ceresco, Danville, Garden City, Jamestown, Judson, Lincoln, Lyra, Mankato, Mapleton, McPherson, Medo, Pleasant Mound, Shelby, Sterling, and Vernon Center
Ballots must be returned in the postage-paid envelope or dropped off at the Blue Earth County Elections Office no later than Election Day. Voters should carefully follow instructions included with the mail ballot (especially the section related to witness requirements). Residents in these precincts not registered to vote will need to register in order to receive a ballot by mail.
Absentee ballots for the General Election have been mailed to voters who have requested them. Any voter wishing to request an absentee ballot can do so online at www.becvotes.org by clicking on the link for voting early in person or by mail.
Absentee ballot voters who live in Blue Earth County also have the option of visiting the county’s elections office. Minnesota state law allows any eligible voter to cast an absentee ballot for any reason.
The Blue Earth County Elections Office is located in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S. 5th St., Mankato. Hours for the Elections Office are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will be open extended hours on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.
Voters can register, check the status of their ballot and handle many other elections-related tasks by visiting www.mnvotes.gov. Voters should register in advance no later than October 18 to be considered pre-registered for the election.
For additional questions or information, please contact Blue Earth County Elections at 507-304-4341 or visit www.becvotes.org.
