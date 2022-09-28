MANKATO — Absentee voting has begun and mail ballots for the Nov. 8 general election have been sent to residents in cities and townships throughout Blue Earth County.
Ballots were expected to arrive in the mail as early as Tuesday in precincts in the following cities and townships:
Cities: Amboy, Good Thunder, Pemberton, Skyline and Vernon Center, as well as Blue Earth County's portions of North Mankato and Minnesota Lake
Townships: Beauford, Butternut Valley, Cambria, Ceresco, Danville, Garden City, Jamestown, Judson, Lincoln, Lyra, Mankato, Mapleton, McPherson, Medo, Pleasant Mound, Shelby, Sterling and Vernon Center.
Residents in these precincts not registered to vote will need to do so in order to receive their ballots by mail.
Voters should register in advance no later than Oct. 18 to be considered pre-registered for the election.
Mail ballots must be returned in the postage-paid envelope or dropped off at the Blue Earth County Elections Office no later than Nov. 8.
Minnesota law allows any eligible voter to cast an absentee ballot for any reason. Absentee ballots for the general election have been mailed to voters who have requested them.
To request an absentee ballot, go to: www.becvotes.org and click on the link for Voting Early in Person or By Mail.
Blue Earth County's absentee voters also have the option of casting ballots at the Elections Office in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S. Fifth St. between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
The Elections Office will be open extended hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 and will stay open until 5 p.m. Nov. 7.
Voters may handle many other elections-related tasks by visiting www.mnvotes.gov.
For more information, call or information, please contact Blue Earth County Elections at (507) 304-4341 or visit www.becvotes.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.