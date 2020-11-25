MANKATO — Multiple reports of thefts from mailboxes have been reported during the last week, especially in the Pemberton and Madison Lake areas, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
The thief or thieves likely are looking for sensitive information or personal checks, the office says, and encourages retrieving incoming mail as soon as possible and using secure methods for outgoing mail.
Those who witness suspicious activity are asked to call 911.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.