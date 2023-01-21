LAKE HANSKA — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has closed the main Lake Hanska landing after it received a report of a pickup truck that had broken through the ice on the east side of the lake.
There were no injuries, and arrangements were made to remove the truck, according to a news release.
The report came in at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The sheriff’s office reminded those who use the lakes and rivers during the winter months of the current thin ice conditions on many local area lakes and rivers in Brown County and encouraged residents to use caution anytime they go onto lake ice or river ice, especially at night.
They also encouraged residents to refrain from driving on ice when possible but to keep windows down and be prepared to leave their vehicle in a hurry if they do.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources currently recommends the following ice thickness guidelines:
• Four inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot
• Five inches for snowmobile or ATV
• Eight to 12 inches for car or small pickup
• 12 to 15 inches for medium truck
