MANKATO — After a 16-month pandemic delay, the Mankato City Council got its long-awaited update on sports and recreation facility needs. By the end of the meeting, council members might have been wishing the discussion had been delayed another 16.
Multiple components of the civic center complex are falling apart, and nearly $11 million will need to be spent on the arena in coming years, the council learned. A leading plan for adding a new sheet of indoor ice for youth hockey — expanding All Seasons Arena — is no longer an option because the adjacent property owner isn’t selling.
Basic improvements for the municipal swimming pool will now cost more than $3.8 million, which doesn’t include any flashy upgrades such as a splash pad or a zero-depth-entry pool. And costs have risen for other hoped-for improvements such as youth softball and baseball parks.
The original goal of the council work session was to have council members settle on priorities for spending revenue from the half-percent local option sales tax. After more than two hours of listening to mostly bad news, they decided to leave the discussion to next week.
And in some ways, the prioritization might have been done for them.
“Unfortunately, the priorities seem a little apparent,” City Manager Susan Arntz said. “Nobody wants to be in this spot.”
At the top of the list is $2.58 million for a new ice plant for the civic center arena, home to the Minnesota State University hockey teams. The plant failed in March, allowing nearly $35,000 worth of freon to leak away and forcing the city to hire a temporary ice plant carried in a semi-trailer to get through the end of the playoff season. That temporary solution will be in place for the 2021-22 season as well.
“I’m very disappointed we got to this stage without a warning that we were in this dire of straits,” Council member Karen Foreman said.
Despite approaching $2.6 million, the costs of designing and installing new ice-making equipment (plus the costs of the rental ice plant) are not the most expensive fix facing the civic center complex.
Replacements for the failing exterior wall panels on the arena are expected to cost $4 million, a new arena roof will cost $1.4 million, a new air-conditioning system is $1.36 million and a new boiler for heating the complex is also expected to cost $1.4 million. All of the work is needed, but the city’s Director of Administrative Services Parker Skophammer advised pushing off the new boiler because the other projects will drop the facility’s repair/replacement account to such a low level.
“Over a five- to six-year time span, we need to be setting aside dollars (for the boiler),” Skophammer said.
Staff is recommending using sales-tax revenue for the air-conditioning, roof and wall-panel projects. That would consume about $6.8 million of the $16.5 million in sales-tax projects that can be funded through a bond sale in March of 2022.
The remaining bond proceeds would be used for the Thomas Park youth softball facility near East High School ($4.16 million), modern mechanical systems and improvements to the bathhouse at Tourtellotte Pool ($3.86 million), and additions to the youth baseball complex at Community Athletic Fields near Rosa Parks Elementary School ($1.7 million.)
Another $10 million in sales-tax-backed bonds could probably be sold in 2027, according to the presentation. Those dollars would be the first chance to potentially add another sheet of much-needed indoor ice to the two sheets at All Seasons Arena, but the city is also facing competing demands for use of the sales tax revenue. That includes a new airport control tower, impending repairs to the nearly 50-year-old downtown parking ramps and more.
The leading option for adding another sheet of ice for youth hockey, figure skating and other community uses was dashed since the council’s last pre-COVID discussions on sports and rec facilities. The owners of the aging apartment buildings adjacent to All Seasons Arena aren’t in the market to sell any longer, Community Development Director Paul Vogel said.
With funding for an ice rink unlikely to be available for six years or more, at least the city has a chance to explore other locations for a new ice rink, Vogel said. Possibilities include retail locations such as River Hills Mall or partnering with the school district on a facility.
“The good news is we have some options to explore, and it looks like we have some time to explore those options with property owners,” Vogel said.
The other good news is revenue from Mankato’s sales tax has rebounded more quickly than anticipated from the pandemic recession. Collections plunged by 11% in the pandemic’s initial months before recovering in the second half of 2020 to end up 2.59% lower than in 2019.
The first five months of this year brought much more encouraging collections from the sales tax — 10% higher than during the same period in pre-COVID 2019. That left the city with $2.36 million in sales tax revenue through the end of May, $310,000 more than during the same period the year before and $216,000 more than in 2019.
But the use of the money is likely to be less satisfying than city officials and community members might have been expecting.
“Nobody’s going to see it, nobody’s going to feel it — unless we don’t do the work,” Arntz said of the basic maintenance to the civic center and other city facilities. “... I promise, we won’t have a ribbon-cutting when we finish the boiler at the civic center.”
