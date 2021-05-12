The Minnesota Legislature has until Monday to finalize a two-year $52 billion budget before the end of its regular session. While lawmakers grow increasingly certain a budget deal won't be done until next month, major issues with large-scale effects on south-central Minnesotans are still at play in budget discussions.
Broadband
Lawmakers generally agree on spending up to $120 million on broadband projects over the next two years. What's less certain is how they'll pay for those projects.
House Democrats propose a bill using state funding for the projects, while Senate Republicans proposed $40 million in state funding, with up to $80 million from incoming federal COVID-19 aid. Regardless, broadband funding will be included in an agriculture omnibus bill, traditionally one of the state's most bipartisan policy areas.
PPP, unemployment tax relief
Republican lawmakers have sought to bring Minnesota in conformity with federal tax codes exempting last year's Payment Protection Plan loans and federal unemployment funding boosts. House Democrats mostly agree but want some taxes on businesses that took more than $350,000 in PPP loans.
The issue is part of a larger discussion on taxation for large corporations and high-earning Minnesotans.
House Democrats passed a tax bill last month that would create a fifth income tax rate tier at 11.15% for Minnesotans who make more than $1 million annually. In addition, the bill would close loopholes for companies using foreign tax shelters.
Senate Republicans have staunchly opposed tax increases this session as the state turned proposed budget deficit into a $1.6 billion surplus earlier this year. Republicans also favor using more of the estimated $2.83 billion in federal aid coming over the next year to Minnesota in the state's budget, whereas Democrats say taxing high earners and closing loopholes helps build sustainable state funding.
Infrastructure
It remains to be seen whether a public works bill can come together this year.
Infrastructure bills, also called bonding bills because Minnesota borrows money to pay for public work projects, are often part of budget discussions no matter the year.
Lawmakers typically pass larger bonding bills in even-numbered years, and smaller bonding bills in odd-numbered years.
The Legislature passed a $1.9 billion bonding bill last October, but lawmakers are looking at a much smaller, more statewide bill this year.
Gov. Tim Walz proposed a $518 million bill that mostly contained statewide projects, while a House bill contained about $500 million in so-called general obligation bonds for statewide projects, along with another $200 million in separate appropriations for housing and $300 million for Minneapolis and St. Paul redevelopment in the wake of last year's civil unrest over George Floyd's murder.
Republicans oppose spending so much on redeveloping the metro area, arguing the money should be made available statewide as another program for businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic's economic effects. Republicans also take issue with DFLers tying technical changes in last year's bonding bill to this year's proposal, which would hold up projects if they aren't passed.
Lawmakers have come together before on bonding in the final days of session, but Democrats and Republicans say it's far more likely this year's bonding bill will focus more on statewide concerns rather than specific community or regional projects, which leaves out a number of local concerns.
Only one local project, a renovation of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center, has made a bonding proposal this year.
Police accountability
House Democrats have come forward with a number of proposals aimed at increasing law enforcement accountability after two high-profile police killings of Black men in Minnesota over the past year.
George Floyd's murder at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers last May and Daunte Wright's shooting by a Brooklyn Center officer earlier this year have spurred advocates to push for a variety of changes, from a bill banning law enforcement from associating with known white supremacist groups to limiting traffic stops for low-level violations or minor equipment failures and allowing communities to create citizen oversight boards, among other issues.
Republicans have been reticent to take up law enforcement changes this session, with the Senate GOP waffling on holding hearings on the proposed public safety changes. Still, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka hasn't ruled out action on public safety accountability, which could mean those measures will be part of the ongoing budget negotiations.
There are other issues that likely won't find traction this session, from a House DFL proposal legalizing recreational marijuana to changes in Minnesota's election laws proposed by either party.
Also at play is Walz's emergency powers, which Republicans hope to end soon as Minnesota looks to relax its COVID-19 regulations by mid-summer. While Republicans are looking to change how a governor can wield emergency powers during peacetime, those proposals will likely sputter out in a DFL-controlled House.
