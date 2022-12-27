MANKATO — Skyline and Eagle Lake have officially dropped out, but the three biggest backers of Mankato’s All Seasons Arena have renewed their commitment to the aging ice rink.
The Blue Earth County Board and the North Mankato City Council unanimously approved a new joint powers agreement last week to cover operating costs and — more crucially — pave the way for expensive repairs to the aging two-rink arena. The votes came a week after the Mankato City Council, which is the facility’s largest benefactor, approved the agreement.
“They recognize the importance of the facility in the region and want to maintain that 40-plus years of joint powers (cooperation),” North Mankato City Administrator Kevin McCann said of that city’s elected leaders.
Over those 40 years, the arena has had a variety of partners. Nicollet County dropped out more than two decades ago when faced with the prospect of a costly contribution to a planned second sheet of indoor ice at All Seasons. Mankato Area Public Schools, which long served as the facility’s fiscal agent and operator, walked away from that role two years ago.
Now two of the smallest partners are gone. Eagle Lake withdrew earlier this year. Skyline’s City Council voted to quit the partnership in November.
Approval of the new agreement, and the ongoing pledge of support that it represents, was a necessary first step before prioritizing among $9 million in potential fixes and upgrades at All Seasons in the years ahead, McCann said.
“Just wanted to make sure who was going to stay on before we got too far along in what is needed,” he said.
With about $5.5 million in near-term improvements planned to the ice-making equipment, dasher boards and other rink components, the Joint Powers Board this year hired the engineering firm ISG to give the facility a thorough examination to ensure there would be no major surprises for the partners as they considered investments in All Seasons.
ISG found more than $3.8 million in needed work beyond the $5.5 million planned, identifying problems related to fire codes, accessibility and parking lot drainage. The “Priority 1” needs totaled more than $2.7 million and should be done within the next two years, according to the consultant’s report.
ISG also recommended work on other arena components in three to five years at a cost of $1.1 million, including the replacement of worn and dated flooring, a nearly 20-year-old dehumidification system, and damaged and improperly patched exterior wall panels.
Elected officials in Eagle Lake and Skyline had been comfortable with making their per capita contributions to the arena’s relatively modest $40,000 annual operating subsidy (the rest of the operational expenses being covered by fees paid by youth hockey players and other rink users.) But the multi-million-dollar construction costs were a different issue.
Eagle Lake had joined only in 2019, city leaders feeling an obligation to participate in financing the operational budget for a facility heavily used by many of the young families in the fast-growing town. With Eagle Lake becoming the fifth member of the Joint Powers Agreement, the cost shares were 66.6% for Mankato, 21.9% for North Mankato, 6.5% for Blue Earth County, 4.5% for Eagle Lake and .5% for Skyline. All are based on population with Blue Earth County responsible for the residents within the Mankato school district who are not part of Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake and Skyline — essentially rural areas and the city of Madison Lake.
The new agreement shifts the burden to the remaining members but only by three percentage points or fewer — 69.8% for Mankato, 22.4% for North Mankato and 7.8% for Blue Earth County.
“So the percentage share hasn’t increased dramatically,” said Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz.
Arntz and County Administrator Bob Meyer emphasized that the new agreement isn’t just about adjusting to the loss of the two smaller partners. The agreement, originally drafted in the 1980s, needed to be revised to reflect numerous changes in governing procedures and state law. And rising prices prompted an increase in the maximum spending authority of the Joint Powers Board from $10,000 to $25,000, with anything costlier needing the approval of the County Board and city councils.
“We updated the agreement in its entirety,” Arntz said.
One provision defining a quorum of the board — the number of members required for the board to make decisions and take action — was settled by keeping it at three when money was being spent. Because both Mankato and North Mankato are obligated to pay a hefty share of any expense that’s incurred, neither wanted spending decisions to ever be made when their representative was absent, Meyer said.
“So in the end we decided all three partners should be at the table when financial considerations are being addressed,” Meyer said, conceding that it’s a bit odd for a quorum to be defined as every single representative of a board while also specifically stating the representatives of Mankato and North Mankato must be among the three present at the meeting. “It seems a little weird with only three partners that we’re talking about quorums like that. But if additional partners should ever join in the future, that language will make a little more sense.”
With the agreement in place, discussion can now begin in earnest on the needed repairs. But first, Arntz indicated she would recommend the board consider hiring a construction manager to oversee the logistics of completing renovations even while attempting to keep ice available for teams and others looking to skate.
“The board needs someone on their side to kind of navigate that from a construction standpoint,” she said.
County Board Chairman Mark Piepho, a longtime member of the All Seasons Arena Board, said the next version of the board will be different.
“But I think it will be better for the future,” Piepho said just before the County Board voted Tuesday. “It’s an asset that’s kind of underappreciated.”
