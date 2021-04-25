Second Street near downtown Mankato and the length of Lookout Drive in North Mankato are the latest to be scrutinized for potential redesign and modernization.
Extensive corridor studies are being recommended for both routes starting this year and continuing into 2022.
In each instance, the goal is to improve the roads for drivers, pedestrians and adjacent property owners while also ensuring they can continue to perform during the next 25 years even as traffic levels rise.
When it comes to Second Street, the study will delve into the basic question of what its function should be. The street, which is to be studied from Madison Avenue to Main Street, is lined by single-family homes, commercial businesses, apartments, a church, a school and office buildings.
And Second Street is also a popular route to downtown Mankato and is the connection point, along with Mulberry Street, to the bridge between the city centers as well as to Highway 169.
Lookout Drive also needs to perform a variety of tasks as it serves residential neighborhoods, commercial areas, schools and industrial properties. And there’s also a goal to make the road more usable by bicyclists.
Lookout will be examined along its entire length from Lee Boulevard near North Mankato’s City Hall to the northern city limits at Belgrade Township Road 121/512th Street.
The Technical Advisory Committee of the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization recommended recently that two consulting firms be awarded the contracts to complete the studies — a $125,000 contract with Bolton and Menk for the Lookout Drive Corridor Study and a $65,000 contract with SRF Consulting Group for the Second Street Corridor Study.
Assuming the MAPO Policy Board accepts the latest recommendations at its May 6 meeting, five transportation studies will be underway this year.
The two-year Highway 169 Corridor Study is set to be completed later this year, and two more new studies are just underway — an examination of conditions and potential improvements to the intersection of Stadium and Stoltzman roads and a study of a proposed pedestrian bridge over Highway 14 between the Caswell Park sports complex north of the highway and the commercial district on Commerce Drive south of the highway.
The Second Street study aims to mesh with the completed corridor study of Riverfront Drive — a street that runs parallel to Second and also serves as a route to downtown Mankato. Riverfront Drive carries just over 14,000 vehicles a day through the Old Town business district, a number that’s expected to grow to 20,000 in 25 years. Second Street has average daily traffic of 7,300 just south of Madison Avenue and 10,400 as it approaches the Veterans Memorial Bridge — numbers that are expected to grow to 9,100 and 13,300 in a quarter-century.
“There’s some increased activity in the Old Town corridor, and it’s making it necessary to have a secondary route for both motorized and nonmotorized traffic,” said Charles Androsky, MAPO’s transportation planner.
The stretch of Second Street being studied has had 83 crashes in the past five years, mostly at intersections — the junctions with Madison Avenue and Mulberry Street being most crash-prone.
SRF’s winning proposal noted that six accidents in the past decade involved pedestrians and bicyclists: “This emphasizes the need for a safe multimodal system that accommodates the transportation network’s most vulnerable users: people walking, rolling or bicycling.”
The conflicts would grow, however, if Second Street becomes a preferred alternative for drivers looking to avoid future congestion on Riverfront Drive. The study is expected to identify intersections most in need of better crossings to provide safe routes for people walking, biking or using wheelchairs.
SRF plans to host focus group meetings by late summer/early autumn with businesses, residents and other property owners along the corridor, followed by an open house with the general public. A second round of meetings is tentatively scheduled for February and March to look at the draft recommendations developed by SRF.
The final recommendations, to be completed by June, could be put in place as soon as 2024 when Mankato is slated to reconstruct that segment of Second Street. The construction schedule could be altered depending on the timing of similar reconstruction of Riverfront Drive, which may include substantial changes in the design of the roadway through Old Town.
On Lookout Drive, Bolton and Menk’s project schedule calls for public meetings in October of this year and in April and August of 2022 — first to gather input on issues and opportunities along the corridor, then to seek opinions of some of the redesign options, and finally to gauge reaction on the recommended vision for the road. A final report is to be completed by November of 2022.
The study is expected to look at reducing access points to Lookout Drive, consider measures to reduce speeding, and potentially recommend reducing the number of vehicle lanes in some areas to make space for bike/pedestrian trails or bike lanes.
“Lane configuration could be a possibility, but we won’t know until we really dig into the study,” Androsky said.
The design and functioning of intersections also will be examined, including how they will perform under increased traffic flow in the future.
The already important north-south route across Mankato is destined to become busier because North Mankato’s prime growth area is on the city’s northwest side — the area served by Lookout, which is known as Nicollet County Road 13 as it continues north of city limits.
While all of the corridors being studied by MAPO have their unique characteristics, the studies tend to share at least two components, according to Androsky.
“They’re all going to have an emphasis on increasing the economic vitality of the region, but also multimodalism,” he said.
