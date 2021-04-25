Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Snow may mix in. High 51F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.