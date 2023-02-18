MANKATO — Leave it to (creative) them at the Mankato Makerspace.
The artists cooperative is hosting a birthday bash fundraiser 6-11:30 p.m. Feb. 25 when they are offering a unique setup for both entertainment and food. The event will be at 1700 Third Ave. in the Makerspace building.
For music, there will be a battle of two one-man bands, as well as an open mic battle for aspiring performers to “try out new material,” said Tyler Vaughan, Makerspace treasurer.
And when it comes to food, attendees will be encouraged to put their money where their mouth is by donating to their favorite food served during a “cook-off” or “smoke-off” at the event.
All funds raised will go toward a Mankato Makerspace expansion, which will double its current 6,000-square-foot footprint into an adjacent warehouse. The nonprofit and 100 percent volunteer-run creative studio provides space, tools, knowledge and community to their local makers, artists and hobbyists, Vaughan said.
It’s an important cause, and the event kicks off a yearlong fundraising effort.
“I can’t wait,” said Makerspace President Cindy Bourne. “It is such a need for this community and it’s not just Mankato. I’m from 30 miles out and I drive in every day to work. We have so many people who just want to learn. We have groups who need a place to gather.”
Bourne describes their current space as “overflowing.”
“We are completely full to the gills,” she said. “That’s why we’re expanding.”
Currently, there are about 50 members of Mankato Marketspace. “Which is great,” Vaughan said. “It’s our largest membership we’ve had since we opened six years ago.”
For the “cook-off,” local BBQ chefs Rick Esser and Dustin Swiers will offer chicken, pork and veggie options.
“Proceeds from that competition will go toward fundraising,” Vaughan said.
And as for the battle of the one-man bands, Mankato Makerspace credits KMSU with funding the entertainment offering for its sixth annual birthday bash.
Attendees will enjoy an epic battle between Jaw Knee Vee and Chuck Suck It, going “toe to toe, set for set!” an event poster said.
“Those two artists are the highlight of the night,” Vaughan said. “And between their performances, we’ll have the opportunity for performing artists to come up on stage and do their thing. We do that pretty often here with our events, where artists can show off their stuff.”
The Makerspace venture began six years ago, which existed prior to them having a physical space to work from. Now they’ve grown to include makers in the arenas of woodworking, ceramics, metal working, textile art, sewing and more.
Makerspace organizers hope to break ground on the expansion in January 2024, and they are still generating details regarding how much they need to fundraise to pay for their new space.
The expansion will create “tons of opportunities for artists and makers,” Vaughan said.
He hopes to draw as many as 200 people to the fundraising event.
“The mentality is we have a space that’s cooperative,” Vaughan said. “We have a building now. And all sorts of tools and equipment that people come here for. We enable them to create.
“In addition to our memberships, we also have classes where we teach,” he went on. “So let’s say someone is not super experienced and wants to come learn a certain craft — maybe they want to learn how to make furniture — we have classes to help them start creating their own things.”
For more information about the fundraiser, or to donate to the nonprofit’s expansion, go to mankatomakerspace.org.
