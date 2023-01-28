Noise levels in the quaint Le Center Public Library break the stereotypical mold. It’s loud in there. And the Spice Club patrons — those “Spice Girls” — attending one of those monthly sessions speak in unison.
“We like it that way.”
Le Center librarian Lynn Selly likes it that way, too. It may be part of what’s made the community’s public library one of the most popular in the region and Selly an award winner. She received the 2022 Minnesota Library Association Above and Beyond Award, given annually in recognition of significant contributions to the state’s library community.
“Lynn’s superpower is her ability to welcome everyone into the Le Center Public Library and make them feel special,” says Stacey Lienemann, director of the Waseca-Le Sueur Library System.
The statewide award and recognition took Selly by surprise. But library volunteer Kathy Mentjes called it well-deserved. Still, Selly is proud of the Le Center library’s standing in the regional system.
“I just talk to people,” Selly says. “I just try to be welcoming.”
On this particular Thursday, she welcomed Spice Club patrons to the library, where they joined tables, shared recipes and stories, and kept the decibel levels elevated.
Adult patrons take home a spice packet, make something with that spice, then join in conversation about the history of that spice, its uses and what others produced with it.
Other popular events during the year have included an author’s talk with area novelist Allen Eskens, trivia time at the Le Center American Legion and many craft sessions with children.
“We’re here for everybody,” Selly says. “We’ve got something for the littles all the way up to adults.”
Lienemann adds: “Lynn is always looking to hold special experiences for her community.”
Selly, who has served as supervisor of the Le Center Public Library for over nine years, also operates Lynn’s Gathering Shed, where she works with 20 vendors to sell primitive crafts. For three weekends in October, Selly joins family and other vendors for fall-to-holiday sales.
That combination of skills contributes nicely to her library duties, Lienemann says. “She creates stunning displays that take patrons’ breaths away. Her creations wow kids and adults alike when they walk into the otherwise humble library space.”
Selly started in the newspaper business, serving in several capacities in Le Sueur, St. Peter and Le Center. But when the Le Center library position opened up, she was ready for a change.
“It was a good fit,” Selly says. “I’ve been enjoying it ever since.”
Her diverse attention and dedication to her community have resulted in increased attendance and circulation at the Le Center Public Library. And while circulation as a whole has declined in the Waseca-Le Sueur System, Selly’s work stands out, Lienemann says.
“She has done an incredible job increasing circulation at her library by 50% since she started,” Lienemann says. “While the library is only open 20 hours a week, each hour is bustling with activity. She has great rapport with her library patrons, setting aside books she thinks they’ll like and chatting with them about their lives.”
Selly likes to think her community-wide emphasis has played a large part in the library’s success. A total of 117 events and sessions helped bring 2022 attendance to 2,648 and a third-place ranking within the library system’s nine members, behind Waseca and Le Sueur.
“You get the kids involved, and then you get the parents involved,” says Selly, who also partners closely with Tri-City United Elementary, just two blocks away. “With that, it just brings families in.”
Lienemann, who nominated Selly for the statewide honor, gives the Le Center librarian the credit.
“As the only regular employee who works at this branch library, the credit is entirely due to her work,” Lienemann says. “Lynn has a special touch that makes people want to connect with her and what’s happening at the library. She connects with patrons in a meaningful way.””
