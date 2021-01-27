When a guest speaker from Scholarship America came to a Mankato Chamber of Commerce meeting 30 years ago to pitch a new chapter, Frank Brandt was intrigued. The St. Peter-based organization had chapters for its Dollars for Scholars program across the country but not in Mankato.
“I liked the idea, so I ended up becoming the fundraising chair at the first organizational meeting,” Brandt said.
The Mankato Dollars for Scholars Chapter received a $2,000 grant to get started, and as fundraising chair, Brandt was tasked with reaching out to businesses and schools to raise money and awareness for the scholarships.
“We’d get the schools involved and they’d have little car washes and coin collections,” Brandt said. “We did a lot of talking to businesses, saying, ‘Can you kick in $25 for a good cause?’ It was very difficult to keep the funds up to the level that we could actually award some scholarships.”
But then Brandt saw an opportunity. As a State Farm Insurance agent, he joined a group of financial planners and insurance agents called Leave a Legacy, a public awareness campaign that matches donors with nonprofit organizations.
That connection helped to ensure the program would continue to fund college scholarships to high school students in the Mankato area well into the future.
“Because of our exposure through Leave a Legacy, we received a large bequest in somebody’s estate,” Brandt said. “That pretty much stopped our scrambling around for $25 or $50 here and there. Now we have a pretty good endowment that we have a professional company manage for us. We’re basically living on and awarding interest each year.”
Fast forward 30 years and Brandt, now president of the Mankato Dollars for Scholars chapter, is committed as ever.
“He’s the only original member of the Dollars for Scholars board left,” said Ruth Arians, long-term member and vice president of the chapter.
Arians said Brandt always has played a big role in making sure that high school teachers and counselors are aware of the program, so they can encourage their students to apply. The Mankato chapter has secured thousands of dollars over the years to help fund students’ college education.
“He’s always considerate, he’s always working hard, and he’s always following through,” Arians said. “Then he picked up the mantle for another major scholarship (program). That takes lot of time to coordinate.”
Brandt joined the committee for the Laws of Life essay contest more than 20 years ago at the urging of friend Carl Schoenstedt, who proposed they kickstart the contest in Mankato. The 2021 contest, with winners set to be announced in March, will be Mankato’s 21st. The competition encourages middle and high school students to reflect on their personal ideals and ethics.
“In the senior high division, we’ve paired up with the Dollars for Scholars chapter in Mankato to award scholarships for the winners,” Brandt said. “When they graduate, we give them a scholarship.”
Brandt said his father — who doubled as the town’s milkman and mayor in the Wisconsin town of Pewaukee when he was growing up — was a key influence on his commitment to not only volunteering and service work, but in helping strangers and acquaintances.
He and his wife, Mary Ann Brandt, have welcomed international students into their Mankato home for meals or a temporary place to stay while they look for housing.
“He’s actually stood in as a parent to go to a graduation ceremony for a student that didn’t have a parent available and then taking them out to dinner,” Mary Ann said. “Those were sometimes just Mankato kids that didn’t have any parents, or they were unable to come. He’s a dad for all seasons when called upon.”
As a State Farm insurance agent, her husband takes the “good neighbor” motto seriously, she said. He makes an extra effort to praise strangers during business calls.
“Everybody complains when something doesn’t go right, but people frequently don’t think to encourage and reward good performance with a positive word,” Frank Brandt said. “When I encounter somebody who is really good, and they don’t know me, I just like to let their supervisor know about it.”
Arians said Frank Brandt — who often works behind the scenes — isn’t the type to toot his own horn, but his contributions to the community are unparalleled.
“When you think of a citizen like that and then you imagine they’re not there, you’re like, ‘Who is going to pick up the mantle for that?’ The hours he’s put in for this community is very admirable and amazing,” Arians said.
To recommend someone for a Making a Difference story, send information to editor@mankatofreepress.com with “Making a Difference” in the subject line.
