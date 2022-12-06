A job opportunity at the Blue Earth County attorney’s office brought Pat McDermott to Mankato in 1994. He’s stayed ever since.
Next year marks his ninth year as county attorney after running uncontested in the November election.
During his years living and working in Mankato, McDermott has established numerous ongoing programs that help the community’s youth, along with adults and veterans.
“It’s always been Pat’s philosophy to keep people out of the system, especially children, as much as possible,” said Jerry Maschka of Maschka, Riedy, Ries & Frentz Law Firm. “That’s a philosophy that I very much appreciate. A county attorney is in a position to do a tremendous amount of good, and he is maximizing his position to do just that.”
McDermott said that while he has no regrets putting those who deserve it behind bars, he also does what he can to prevent people from ending up there in the first place.
His creation of four youth-centered programs can help do the trick.
Truancy Intervention
The Truancy Intervention Program is a three-step process designed to improve a student’s attendance in school. Early intervention can make a lasting impact on a student’s academic success as well as their future.
The program is focused on increasing attendance, getting truants back into school and keeping students out of Juvenile Court, benefiting the children and the community.
“When I was a kid, I wanted to go to school because I could go screw off with my buddies. So if a kid doesn’t want to go to school, there’s typically more going on there that we don’t know about,” McDermott said.
“And why is it important to keep kids in school? If you look at the data, you see how many people are in county jails, state prisons and federal prisons and how many of them do not have a high school diploma. That will tell you easily.”
He added that an individual who graduates from high school in their lifetime will make at least $1 million more than they will as a high school dropout.
Diversion Program
The Juvenile Diversion Program is designed to use “the power of persuasion inherent in the incentive of avoiding a juvenile adjudication to facilitate rehabilitation, accountability, changed thinking, responsible behavior, the payment of restitution to the victim(s) and, in some cases, treatment.”
In short, McDermott said it’s all about accountability.
“We want to hold kids and people accountable. We can do that without judicial involvement through programming,” he said. “Because when the collateral consequences are larger than the consequences handed down by a judge, that’s an issue.”
PPS Program
Prioritizing Prosecutions in Schools Program was created to speed up the response to crimes that occur on school property, school buses or involving any other school-related activity.
It’s designed to get juveniles who commit such crimes into court or an appropriate diversion program faster, so that they can be held accountable for their behaviors and choices quicker, and with more impact, according to its mission statement.
Without PPS, such incidents could easily get delayed.
“It’s not about being tough on crimes; it’s about being smart,” McDermott said. “PPS lets law enforcement treat these incidents as a priority. They investigate it right away. They get it done within a couple of days, they send it to our office, then it’s out our door within 36 hours. The court has agreed that they will have it the next day, because it’s the immediacy of the consequences that helps hold people accountable.”
Advocacy Center
The Child and Family Advocacy Center of South Central Minnesota is intended to provide a safe, neutral, child-friendly environment for children who experience sexual abuse, trauma or violence.
The center seeks to minimize further trauma for victims of abuse and works with a multidisciplinary team made up of public and private agencies involved with the investigation, prosecution, medical evaluation and advocacy services for children and their non-offending caregivers, according to its mission statement.
It also offers support and education opportunities for the multidisciplinary team partners who work with children or investigate child abuse allegations.
“If you bring in a child of sexual abuse or domestic abuse, I don’t care if you walk into the Justice Center or come in through the back door, it’s not a welcoming environment,” McDermott said. “So the philosophy behind CFAC is that we can do things better.”
The goal, McDermott said, is to get children the proper care and advocacy they deserve from qualified professionals.
School partnerships
McDermott has long been working with the schools in the county to ensure students make safe and smart decisions, especially during homecoming and prom season.
Paul Peterson, superintendent of Mankato Area Public Schools, said he’s grateful for all the work McDermott does for the kids.
“I’m really happy that he’s identified as someone who’s making a difference because he really is,” he said. “Pat is a trusted partner in what I think we all see as being our community’s kids and helping them the very best that we can. He is a tremendous leader, and we’re really thankful that he is our county attorney, helping make our community stronger.”
Peterson also applauded McDermott’s willingness to lend a hand whenever he’s asked to.
“I can’t imagine how busy that guy is. And yet, whenever we contact him, whether it’s to come to a student advisory committee meeting, speak to individual classrooms, or hold small groups with either parents, kids or with community members, he always says yes,” he said. “He’s very accessible. The way in which he does his work is just all in, so we see Pat and are able to engage with him on a quite regular basis.”
When asked why he focuses so intently on supporting the youth, McDermott said it’s because he can think back to the years when he wished such programs existed for the youth that have been victimized and have since turned into the perpetrators themselves.
“We can deal with these issues while they’re young,” McDermott said. “If they don’t get addressed, then they’re going to continue to fester. But these are our future people.”
Among the work he’s done for the youth in the community, McDermott has also assisted in the creation of the Blue Earth County Drug Court Program; assisted in the creation of Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office Veterans Program; and assisted in establishing the local Blueprint for Safety to help maximize safety for victims of domestic violence, and hold offenders accountable while offering them opportunities to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.