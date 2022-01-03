EAGLE LAKE — An Eagle Lake second-grade teacher’s class sewing project turned into an annual way to provide winter hats to students.
Deb Kienholz, in her 25th year at Eagle Lake Elementary School, started the tradition about four years ago.
She brought her sewing machine to class to demonstrate how the invention helped people make clothing. As part of it, her students assisted in sewing fleece hats to donate to the Backpack Food Program.
Kienholz kept up the lesson each school year, starting with hats for each of her students before expanding it to cover all three second-grade classes in Eagle Lake.
Between the students picking out fabrics, going through the various steps, and watching her sewing demonstrations, the class learns how much goes into making clothing. It ties into second-grade lessons on reading procedural texts, Kienholz said, emphasizing the importance of following steps and doing an activity in the right order.
The donation to Backpack Food Program also taught the children about charitable giving. Even when the students help make hats for themselves, Kienholz said they’re often thinking of others.
Students will pick out fabrics based on a parent’s favorite color. If they didn’t need the hat themselves, they’ll ask her if they can gift it to someone.
During her sewing demonstrations, students have impressed her with the questions they ask. They once observed her push down on the foot pedal and asked if a harder push made a tougher stitch.
It was a good question, she said, and gave her the chance to share how the pedal makes the machine sew faster.
And as she sews, she weaves in lessons on gratitude around the holidays.
“To see how much they appreciate that is pretty cool,” she said.
The teacher grew up watching her mother and grandmother sew. She remembers sewing in home economics class when she was a student and has kept it up as a hobby, making mainly hats and masks in recent years.
Using the hobby as an educational opportunity is a way to make learning relevant for the students, she said.
“Whenever we bring in any type of project, whether it’s gardening or animals or sports, if we’re active in it ourselves as teachers it makes it that much more relatable to the kids,” she said. “What we’re learning in school transfers to real life.”
She credited her fellow second-grade teachers, Lori Haman and Travis Miller, for helping to facilitate the lessons. They brought Kienholz in for demonstrations in their classes, and because of this, about 55 students received winter hats this year.
Jennier Bromeland’s son, McRae, is in Miller’s class and saw Kienholz’s demonstration. The boy came home eager to tell his mom all about it.
“It was really impactful because he came home and was excited and proud of his hat,” Bromeland said. “It seems like such a small gesture, but it makes the kids feel special and important and cared for.”
Another parent of an Eagle Lake second grader shared a similar story. Emily Potter's son, Forrest, is in Haman's class and came home saying he and his buddy got to pick out the same fabric for their hats from Kienholz.
He proudly wears his navy blue, galaxy-patterned hat. Potter said it's been fun to see other students wear their hats at his hockey practices.
Artistic and entrepreneurial in nature, Forrest even asked her if they could go pick out fabric so he could try making hats someday.
“It’s really enlightening to get a second-grade boy interested and get his wheels spinning on sewing,” Potter said. "He thought maybe he could start sewing hats."
Kienholz hopes the sewing projects give students a nice memory of a fun activity with their classmates. She was quick to point out that so many other teachers are doing similar things to make a difference for their students.
“It’s what teachers do,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.