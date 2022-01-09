EAGLE LAKE — First it was a former city council member who died of pancreatic cancer. Three months later, in July 2019, it was an American Legion and Jaycees board official, also dead of cancer. By the second week of August, a member of the town planning commission died at age 72.
The July death marked Judy Born’s loss of her husband, Chuck Born, to cancer only half a year after an official diagnosis. In a string of deaths that year, along with the passing of former Eagle Lake mayor Bryce Olson late in 2017, Judy lost three neighbors and a spouse while the town lost four key advocates. Three were in their 60s.
In about 40 years living near Linda Drive in the growing town of about 3,000, the Borns and their neighbors bolstered their community through volunteering and public office. After the deaths, Judy sought a way to commemorate togetherness as one of Eagle Lake’s virtues.
Nearly two years of planning later, this past November a blue memorial bench was set north of where the main thoroughfare of the town intersects with Linda Drive. On it are the faces and names of Bryce Olson, the former mayor; Jan Hedge, the city councilor; Charles “Chuck” Born, the Legion member and Judy's spouse; and Robert “Jake” Jacobs, of the planning commission.
In their early years, the group contributed largely through the Eagle Lake Jaycees, a leadership training and civic engagement organization for adults 40 and younger. Focused on improving recreation for families, they put up swing sets, filled sandboxes in city parks and hosted events with awards for children.
As time progressed, they became public officials and fixtures at community events.
Hedge balanced her public life with work as a health-care professional. Jacobs was a school administrator at Mankato West and a small business owner. Olson worked as a mechanic while Chuck Born was an electrician.
“All of these people kind of worked together, and of course we were all very good friends and neighbors, so we decided to have all of them on the bench,” Judy said.
“We all had the city of Eagle Lake and the children as our main goal,” she added.
On the day the bench was unveiled, dozens of members of each family and a few Eagle Lake neighbors huddled on a frigid November day to see it.
Though their salience in the town stems from their public affairs, the first two labels passersby on a trail near the bench would see are “Close Friends” and “Kind Neighbors.”
Following the deaths of her three longtime friends and husband, it was an act of neighborly courtesy that Judy Born became emotional while recounting during an interview.
In August she was moving out of the home she and her husband had built in 1990, in the neighborhood made up by Linda Drive, Linda Court and Linda Circle. She sought to get rid of a mess of tools but felt overwhelmed because she didn’t know what each item did or how much it was worth. She was on her own.
Feeling clueless, she turned to her remaining neighbors, many of whom had also served in the Jaycees organization.
“My neighborhood was right there,” she said, helping her to clean up and sell what she could.
It’s this spirit that Judy reckons is bringing children who grew up in Eagle Lake to return and settle as adults. Before her recent move to Mankato, she had lived there long enough to be neighbors with two generations of a nearby family.
Her husband had retired in December 2018 with plans to spend more time hunting, fishing and volunteering. He was gone seven months later.
Judy said she had never wanted to leave the neighborhood, but the house now seems too big for her.
In spite of the “unbelievable” string of deaths, she said she now has a clearer vision for her remaining years.
“Keep taking care of yourself and others.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.