While fleeing the violence in Somalia in 2007, Maryan Mohamed was shot in the leg. Pain and fear overcame her, but she pushed through until she made it to Uganda.
She stayed there as a refugee for seven years.
During that time, she fell in love, got married and had three children. All was well, she said, but still not ideal.
When Mohamed was presented with an opportunity to apply for a visa and move to the U.S., she knew she had to take it to give her family a better life. But to do so, she had to leave her husband, eldest daughter and son behind.
Mohamed thought it would only be temporary, that she would soon reunite with them on U.S. soil. But that’s not what happened.
In 2013, she arrived in the U.S. with her 4-year-old daughter and soon discovered she was pregnant with another one. Eventually alone with two daughters, Mohamed pushed through a whole new type of pain and fear.
The three of them lived in Arizona for six months before moving to Mankato in 2014. In 2019, Mohamed became a U.S. citizen with the help of the Good Counsel Learning Center.
Throughout the years, Mohamed worked tirelessly with different attorneys in an effort to bring her husband and other two children to the U.S. She said she wanted nothing more than to reunite her family.
But she encountered pushback after pushback, and despite giving the attorneys thousands upon thousands of dollars, they were little to no help.
After nine years of being separated from her family, Mohamed nearly lost hope.
Pastor Dave Norman of Celebrate Church helped restore it.
“I like that guy so much,” she said. “He helped me with the process of bringing my family to the U.S.”
Norman and his family moved to Mankato three years ago with dreams of opening up a new church in the area. The pandemic halted their plans of creating a space to gather, but it didn’t stop them from doing what they set out to do: help others.
“It exists on paper but not in person,” Norman said about the church. “We’ve opened our immigration legal service office first. We wanted that to be the front part of what we do. Now that this office is going, we’ll soon start gathering people for the church.”
Their legal service office, called Immigrant Connection at Celebrate Church, provides legal assistance to individuals seeking aid regarding immigration issues.
Immigrant Connection is an organization that came to be after Congress recognized the shortage of immigration attorneys in certain areas, dubbing such areas as “immigration legal service deserts.”
Southern Minnesota is considered to be one of them.
Congress passed a law that allows the Department of Justice to recognize nonprofit religious, charitable, social service or similar organizations as accredited representatives for individuals in proceedings before the Executive Office for Immigration Review and the Department of Homeland Security.
Norman went through nine months of training and got his application approved to become an accredited representative by the Department of Justice on May 4.
Since then, Norman has represented over 200 clients and counting. He said that he wishes to represent more in a shorter period of time, but would need an extra set of hands to do so.
“It’s a lot of work for one person,” he said. “But we’re a nonprofit. It’s not like we’re rolling in cash. I need to demonstrate to my board that we have enough revenue to be able to hire another person. Once that happens, we’ll probably be able to triple the amount of people we’re able to help.”
Norman’s office focuses on issues relating to family-based and humanitarian immigration.
He doesn’t handle employment immigration, but employers can hire him to represent their employees.
“If somebody’s in trouble with the law, like an immigrant is in trouble with the cops, there’s nothing I can do. They have to see an attorney. I’m not authorized to represent them in that way,” he said. “But when they’re ready to become a citizen, then I help them fill out their citizenship application. If they want to bring their family over, then I help with the petition.”
In the case of Mohamed, Norman spent eight hours one Saturday sifting through legal documents, trying to understand what’s needed in order to bring Mohamed’s family over to the U.S.
Turns out, all that was left to do was to have Mohamed’s husband interviewed at the consulate.
“A week later, we got a text message saying that her husband and children are booked for a flight to Minneapolis in January,” he said. “Meanwhile, this attorney that she had wanted another eight grand to just dig further when all it took was somebody sitting down, sorting their paperwork and finding out what’s going on. So that’s what we do. And it didn’t cost anything.”
Mohamed said she was beyond grateful to have someone finally care enough about her and her family’s situation to actually help them out.
“I paid my last lawyer $10,000 and she still didn’t know what was going on with my case,” she said. “She never contacted me again, so she doesn’t even know my family is coming in January.”
The entire experience has been transformative for Norman.
“People don’t realize the plight that immigrants go through to be able to make even the simplest things happen. Especially when so much of our immigration system is dependent on whatever officer they’re sitting in front of,” he said.
“There’s just so much ignorance when people are spouting off political beliefs. There’s so much ignorance to what it actually feels like for a human being. That has been an eye-opener for me.”
Norman said he’s happy with his decision to have opened the immigration legal service office prior to opening up the church, which he hopes to accomplish sometime this new year.
He wanted to do something good for the Mankato community, become a part of it himself, before asking the community to gather with him at his church.
“We want to earn our keep,” he said.
Norman also anticipates the church to be different from the rest because he believes that the work he does with immigrants will affect who comes to the church.
“I’ve been asked if I’m helping immigrants because I want them to come to my church, but most of the immigrants I’ve helped are Muslim. They’re not going to come to my church,” he said. “But they’re people first. They’re people and we can help them. That philosophy will be attractive to some and repugnant to others, and I’m totally cool with that. And with that, we will start the church.”
Despite being a Muslim herself with little chances of attending Celebrate Church once it opens, Mohamed still sends prayers up for Norman.
“He’s just a stand-up guy who helps a lot of people,” she said. “I pray for him every single day. I hope that God helps him and gives him everything he needs and wants, and that his family is always safe.”
