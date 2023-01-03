Don Sandmeyer’s service to others has at times been given anonymously. That doesn’t mean, however, his efforts have gone unnoticed.
After a heavy snowfall in 2020, Sandmeyer decided to help his new next-door neighbors. He’d not yet met Ashley Dahlman and Jason Viebrock, nor did he know Viebrock had recently suffered a stroke.
“There was a foot-and-a-half of snow and we hadn’t bought a new snowblower yet,” Dahlman said.
She’d been prepared to start shoveling.
“I looked out the window and there was that stinkpot Donnie. He saved my back tenfold,” she said.
Mark Betters, the 5th District judge in Blue Earth County, recently offered a list of 63-year-old Sandmeyer’s contributions to area military veterans.
“He’s had an impact on so many people ... and given so much to the vets court program.”
Betters recalled one of the first conversations the two men had with each other. The interchange was in 2017 in the then-new judge’s courtroom. Sandmeyer was there serving as a mentor for the vets court program when he noticed several flags had been brought in to display.
“Don told me they were out of order. He’s a stickler with a good heart.”
Betters attributed Sandmeyer’s willingness to volunteer with troubled vets to having “the heart of a serviceman.”
“They made mistakes. If they are in the program, they are not in jail,” Sandmeyer said. “I helped them get back on track.”
He also likes to help young people with their college educations. Members of the Sandmeyer family sponsor a scholarship program in honor of Don and Maureen’s son, David, who was serving at a North Carolina Marine Corps in 2013 when he died in a motorcycle crash.
The Cpl. David C. Sandmeyer USMC Memorial Scholarship was created to aid students who experienced grief in their immediate family or have a military association. This year two $1,000 educational scholarships were awarded.
Forrest G. James Marine Corps League has counted on Sandmeyer to help manage its finances and to volunteer wherever he’s needed.
“He’s an honorary member of the League, since his son was a Marine,” said Dean Roberts, the League’s senior vice commandant.
Maureen Sandmeyer said her husband credits the members of the Marine Corps League with helping him go on after their son’s death. Offering his service is one way Sandmeyer gives back to the organization.
“Don’s been our paymaster for as long as I can remember,” said League member James Olson.
Sandmeyer is a regular volunteer at a monthly fundraiser for the League’s annual Birthday Ball.
“If he’s not involved in Color Guard, he’s at our Burger Night making french fries,” said Roberts.
“Don served in the Air Force, he shoulda been a Marine,” said Roberts as a joking reference to rivalries between members of U.S. military branches.
Sandmeyer and Olson also are members of American Legion Post 11. In June, Sandmeyer was named the post’s new commander.
“I know him from the (American Legion’s) Color Guard, Honor Guard and the 40&8,” said Olson.
Sandmeyer serves on committees for the South Central Minnesota Tee It Up for the Troops fundraiser and the Minnesota Valley Veterans Council. He is president of Mankato Area Veterans Memorial Board.
In September, while on the job as a Blue Earth County transport officer, Sandmeyer suffered a stroke that’s sidelined him from his job. Within a month, however, he was back to attending his committee meetings.
“I don’t see him slowing down that much,” Olson said.
Movement on the left side of Sandmeyer’s body was affected by the stroke, and that’s hampered his woodworking hobby and temporarily suspended another pastime, blowing snow.
In previous winters, Sandmeyer had accepted beer from Dahlman and Viebrock as payment for clearing their driveway. This winter, Viebrock loaned him electronic medical equipment designed to aid recovery from strokes and Dahlman has been trying out her new snowblower at the Sandmeyers.
“Don is a quick one, though. I saw him today outside shoveling,” Dahlman said recently.
“He’s incredible. The stroke is not going to hold him down.”
