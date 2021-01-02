MANKATO — Since he was a teenager, Adam Massmann knew he wanted to work with the elderly, so much so that he decided a decade ago to pursue a master’s degree in gerontology at Minnesota State University.
“It’s the study of older adults and aging,” said Massmann, now assistant to the director and volunteer manager at VINE Faith in Action in Mankato.
“It started with my grandparents; and then I worked at a nursing home in high school and college in the kitchen,” he said. “I enjoyed talking to the residents and decided that’s what I’d like to do.”
Massmann began an internship at VINE in 2010 while he was earning his degree and has been there in a variety of capacities ever since.
“He was such a wonderful worker that then-director Pam Determan wisely made the decision to hire him,” said Mary O’Sullivan, who served as education coordinator at VINE until her retirement in 2018.
Along with organizing everything from social activities to guest lecturers, O’Sullivan secured a $500,000 grant for the “Live Well at Home” initiative with the help of Massmann.
That grant, funded by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, helped VINE staff and volunteers provide the services needed to help people maintain independence and to continue living at home.
Sister Joyce Kolbet, coordinator for VINE’s Caring Connection program — which matches seniors and volunteers with similar interests — said Massmann has an unwavering calm and steady demeanor that makes him popular among staff, volunteers and clients.
“Adam coordinates our weekly “Live Well at Home” team meetings,” Kolbet said. “This is a group of about five of us that meet weekly. We send any agenda items to him for that. He’s just so trustworthy. All of us experience that with Adam; and he’s very gentle with his approach.”
Massmann said his approach is to be as kind and compassionate as possible.
“Because you never know what people are going through,” he said. “I’m drawn to VINE because I want to help people and make some sort of difference in their lives. I enjoy talking with people and seeing which ways I can help them with the issues or concerns they might have.”
He’s the go-to person when a client first calls looking for help. That can range from caregiving, a drive to the doctor, delivering meals or simply someone to talk to.
“In the course of their coming in for some simple help, they perceive that Vine is a safe place to tell their story and unload the things that they’re feeling stressed about,” O’Sullivan said.
“Adam has a lovely way of just listening to people and seeing if there are other ways where we can be helpful,” she said. “That’s the sort of thing that you can’t really train somebody in — you either have it or you don’t.”
O’Sullivan said Massmann’s sympathetic ear extends to staff and volunteers as well. Plus, he’s got a wealth of knowledge about VINE’s history and remembers intricate details about the people he meets.
“When I don’t remember a name, all I have to do is give Adam a description or something about the person and he inevitably comes up with the name,” she said.
Massmann also coordinates VINE’s Meals on Wheels program, where volunteers deliver hot meals to seniors right to their front doorstep. If nobody answers the door and the recipient didn’t cancel a meal, volunteers are instructed to call Massmann to do a safety check.
O’Sullivan said there have been instances where those safety checks have likely saved people’s lives, when Massmann decided to call paramedics in the event of an emergency.
“Adam is the brains of the operation and he never gets any public attention for that and nor would he seek it,” O’Sullivan said. “He is very empathetic to all kinds of people with difficult life circumstances who present themselves at the door or over the telephone. He’s the guy that sifts all that out and determines if VINE would be able to be of help and how so.”
Massmann said one of the most rewarding aspects of the job is all of the knowledge he gains from hearing the stories and perspectives of the clients he works with.
“I enjoy hearing their perspectives,” he said. “They have colorful stories and they’ve lived long lives so they’ve experienced many things that we may not have. There’s a lot that we can learn from elders.”
Plus, Kolbet said Massmann is also just plain fun to be around.
“One of my co-workers loves practical jokes,” she said. “When she plays them on me, oftentimes Adam is in the background. As soon as I hear him laugh, it makes my day.”
