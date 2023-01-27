MANKATO — Former NHL goaltender Clint Malarchuk on Thursday will be visiting Minnesota State University to speak to students and community members.

The famed former NHL goaltender will share his story — including his battle with alcoholism that culminated in nearly ending his life by a gunshot to the head — in his effort to help end the stigma of mental illness and help others who may suffer.

His free presentation, "The Crazy Game: How I Survived the Crease and Beyond," begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Centennial Student Union Ballroom. There program is sponsored by the Center for Rural Behavioral Health and the Student Events Team.

Malarchuk played 12 years in the NHL from 1981-1992. In 1989, Malarchuk took a skate to the throat while he was in goal for the Buffalo Sabres, an injury that sliced his carotid artery and partially severed his jugular vein.

