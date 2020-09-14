MANKATO — A man allegedly assaulted a women he knows then resisted arrest at a Mankato park.
Kendall Hampton, 35, of Hopkins, was charged with felony domestic assault and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A witness reported Hampton choked a woman at Hiniker Pond at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Surveillance footage showed Hampton hit a woman and grab her by the neck, according to a court complaint.
Hampton continued yelling at the woman after officers arrived and he resisted arrest, the charges say. It took three officers to get him into a squad car.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.