MANKATO — Police are looking for a Lake Crystal man who reportedly forced his way into the Mankato residence of a woman with whom he is prohibited from having any contact and assaulted her.
The woman was taken to a hospital with a bleeding facial injury.
Richard Allen King Jr., 47, allegedly pushed into a woman's home when she answered the door Tuesday afternoon and snatched her phone out of her hand. He then punched the woman repeatedly in the face and head, pushed her onto a bed and choked her while telling her “You are dead,” a court complaint said.
He then reportedly left with her cellphone and called her landline to threaten her not to call police.
King was charged with felony counts of burglary, threats and domestic assault Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court. His whereabouts were unknown.
A judge ordered King to have no contact with the woman after she accused him of choking her in November.
