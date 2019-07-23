VERNON CENTER — A man allegedly was found passed out drunk in his Vernon Center residence after he threatened a woman and assaulted her with a broom.
A woman called for help Saturday claiming Danny Gene Riggs, 70, threatened to kill her, broke down a door and hit her with a broom handle. The woman had scratches and blood on her arm, according to a court complaint.
Riggs would not come out of his house, so Blue Earth County Sheriff deputies obtained a warrant to go inside. They found Riggs passed out on the floor. After several attempts he was awakened. He appeared to be extremely intoxicated, so he was taken to a hospital.
Riggs was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of threats and assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.
