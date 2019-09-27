NEW ULM — A 38-year-old man allegedly punished a 3-year-old child with a belt in New Ulm, leaving bruises, according to charges.
James Allen Randall, no known address, faces two felonies in Brown County District Court for assaulting and maliciously punishing a child.
A witness noticed bruises on the child's leg the day after Randall watched the child in July, according to a criminal complaint. The victim said Randall had hit him with a belt.
The witness asked Randall about the bruises on Facebook, where he confessed, according to the complaint filed Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.