KIESTER — A man on probation for manslaughter allegedly spat on a sheriff’s deputy and tried to lick another deputy after they were called to a Kiester bar.
Michael John Merten III, 46, of Walters, was charged in Faribault County District Court with felony assault on an officer, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Merten allegedly threatened and tried to fight other patrons at Bermas Bar on Monday.
Merten is on probation for a 2014 manslaughter conviction for pushing a man in front of an oncoming vehicle in Ramsey County.
After responding deputies questions whether he was violating his probation by drinking alcohol, he allegedly became belligerent and made sexually suggestive comments. He reportedly said, “Come on, baby,” and tried to lick a female deputy. He called another deputy a name and spit in his face, the complaint said.
