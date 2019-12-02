MANKATO — A man allegedly hit a woman in the face while she was driving and threatened to throw a child out of the moving vehicle.
A woman told Mankato police she was driving in Mankato with her children and Andrew Larry Homan, 28, of Mankato, on Tuesday evening when Homan “flipped out” because she refused to let him spend the night at her residence.
Homan allegedly hit the woman in the face with the back of his hand and threw her cellphone out the car window. When one of the children begged Homan to stop, he allegedly told the child to “shut the f--- up or I'll throw you out of the car.”
Homan was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony threats of violence and gross misdemeanor domestic assault.
