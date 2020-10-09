MANKATO — A Faribault County man has been charged with five crimes in the last 13 months.
Wyatt Eugene Tungland, 21, of Frost, first made headlines for his part in a high-profile assault involving the Blue Earth Area High School football team. He since has been accused of assaulting people twice in Mankato, driving drunk in Mankato, being combative with Mankato police and raping a woman in Fairmont.
The most recent charges were filed this week in Blue Earth County District Court. He is charged with multiple counts of gross misdemeanor assault after he allegedly fought with two unknown men in downtown Mankato around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 30.
Surveillance video allegedly shows Tungland punch a man in the head, push him and kick him while he's on the ground. At another point Tungland kneed him in the face twice, according to a court complaint.
Tungland allegedly also pushed another man to the ground. That man got up and hit Tungland in the head with a chair.
Tungland was stopped for driving erratically around 4 a.m. that morning on East Cherry Street. He allegedly got out of his vehicle and ran into a wooded area but was caught. A breathalyzer allegedly showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.19.
Tungland, who was then 20 years old, was charged last month with gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor counts of underage drinking and driving, underage consumption and fleeing police.
In July Tungland was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct in Martin County after a woman reported he raped her in her Fairmont home. The woman said he pushed her down and choked her as he raped her, according to the court complaint in that case.
In February Tungland allegedly was combative with police officers after a resident of a Mankato apartment reported Tungland had been knocking on his door for around 20 minutes in the middle of the night. Tungland was charged with gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and underage consumption.
In September 2019, Tungland allegedly punched three strangers at the College Town student housing complex near Minnesota State University. He reportedly punched one man who wouldn't admit him into a house party and punched two other men because they wouldn't give him their beers.
One man had a broken nose and another had a chipped tooth, according to the court complaint. Tungland was charged with two felony and one misdemeanor count of assault.
The charges are still pending resolution in the Blue Earth County and Martin County cases. Tungland is being held in the Blue Earth County Jail.
Tungland is on probation for a 2019 felony assault conviction for his involvement in a 2017 assault during a house party that left a football teammate with a serious concussion. A probation violation warrant has been issued in that case.
