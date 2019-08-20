NEW ULM — A Mankato man allegedly waited outside an ex-friend's home for nearly three hours and attacked him with a baseball bat.
Jesse James Cowing, 40, was charged with felony counts of assault and burglary, and misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct Monday in Brown County District Court.
A man told police he recently ended a friendship with Cowing and Cowing attacked him as he came out of his New Ulm apartment Sunday.
Cowing allegedly swung a baseball bat at him, pushed him back into the apartment and hit him with the bat. The complainant, who had minor visible injuries, said he punched and hit Cowing with the bat in self-defense.
Cowing admitted waiting outside the apartment beginning at 6 a.m. and confronting his former friend when he came out at 9:40 a.m., according to the court complaint. Cowing said the other man got out the bat and pulled him into the apartment.
