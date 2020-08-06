MANKATO — A man allegedly tackled his pregnant ex-girlfriend to the ground in July at her apartment in Mankato, according to charges filed against him this week.
Joaquin A. Cepeda, 24, no permanent address, faces felony charges for burglary, stalking and domestic assault in Blue Earth County District Court.
Cepeda reportedly refused to leave the woman's house after pressuring her into letting him stay with her the night before because he'd recently lost his housing in Chisago. He started covering her nose and mouth when she tried to speak to him, according to the criminal complaint.
He then tackled the woman, who was 20 weeks pregnant, causing an abrasion on her elbow, the complaint stated. After more threats, she managed to leave the residence to call 911.
Cepeda is believed to be homeless and police requested a warrant for his arrest.
