MANKATO — A man allegedly forced his way into a Mankato residence, threw beer cans at a woman he knows, stabbed her bed and slashed her car tire.
Michael Paul Schugel, 34, of Lake Crystal, was charged with felony burglary and felony and gross misdemeanor counts of harassment Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman told police on Aug. 27 she was alone in a Mankato residence, answered banging at the door and Schugel pushed his way inside.
The woman said she went to her car and Schugel soon after came back outside, threw full beer cans at her car and slashed her tire. She was still able to drive away and the woman said Schugel followed her.
Along with beer, multiple knives were later found to be missing from the kitchen of the residence. One missing knife was found stabbed into a mattress.
