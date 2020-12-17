MANKATO — A homeless man allegedly broke into a residence and threatened to kill a woman after she told him he could not stay with her any longer.
Brandon Alexander Williams, 32, was charged with felony counts of burglary and stalking and gross misdemeanor interfering with a 911 call Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A Mankato resident told authorities she had been allowing Williams to stay with her occasionally but asked him to leave after he slammed her against a wall during an argument Dec. 9.
The next day Williams allegedly broke through the woman's front door and threatened to assault and kill her, according to a court complaint. When the woman said she was going to call 911, Williams allegedly took her phone and left with it.
