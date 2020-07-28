MANKATO — A man reportedly said he displayed a knife during an encounter with a Mankato police officer because he wanted the officer to kill him.
A Mankato woman reported Christopher Raymond Headrick, 29, was at her residence in violation of a restraining order early Saturday morning.
When Headrick saw an officer arrive, he allegedly opened a switch knife to reveal a 4-inch blade. The officer felt threatened by the knife, Headrick's clenched fist and blank stare, according to a court complaint.
After several orders to drop the knife, Headrick eventually complied and said he wanted to go to the hospital. He later told the officer he displayed the knife because he wanted the officer to shoot him.
Headrick was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and gross misdemeanor violating a no contact order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.