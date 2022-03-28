The Free Press
KASOTA — A Mankato man faces felony charges after being accused of firing a muzzleloader during a fight Thursday in Kasota.
Dylan Andrew Nichols, 27, was charged with felonies for assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal firearm discharge Friday in Le Sueur County District Court.
Two people told Le Sueur County sheriff’s deputies they were in a shop in Kasota on Thursday when they heard a gunshot outside, according to the criminal complaint. They went outside and reported seeing Nichols holding a long gun in a “heated discussion” with another man.
The owner of the shop told deputies that Nichols and the other man were his employees, and they’d been having a disagreement over a woman.
When reached by deputies over the phone, the other man said he and Nichols were friends at one point but had fallen out over a woman. They were arguing that day, he said, when Nichols pulled what looked like a shotgun out and fired at him.
The man then reported tackling Nichols, hitting him multiple times in self-defense, and running off into nearby woods to escape, according to the complaint.
Blue Earth County sheriff’s deputies later found the vehicle Nichols reportedly used to leave the scene. A deputy used a search warrant to find a camouflage gun case with a muzzleloader inside and reported seeing evidence of it being recently fired.
The gun case had various types of ammunition and slugs, along with a zipper pouch containing three muzzleloader bullet containers. Two of the containers were full of bullets and black powder, according to the complaint, while one was empty.
