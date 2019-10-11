NEW ULM — A Wisconsin man allegedly led a Department of Natural Resources officer on a chase on an all-terrain vehicle Wednesday in New Ulm.
Dustin Frank Jensen, 20, of Sparta, Wisconsin, was charged with a felony for fleeing police Friday in Brown County.
The DNR officer reported first seeing Jensen driving an ATV with no lights on down German Street. Jensen sped away once the officer tried to pull him over, according to a criminal complaint.
The officer pursued Jensen from street to street, observing him swerving into traffic and blowing through stop signs. After losing sight of Jensen, the officer found the ATV abandoned near the wood line of a ravine.
A tip led police to a motel, where officers found Jensen wearing different clothes. His truck had ATV ramps in the bed and a helmet in the passenger seat, according to the complaint.
