NORTH MANKATO — A man allegedly pointed a gun at a person's head during a confrontation outside a North Mankato bar on Saturday.

Anthony Robert Bendjebar, 31, of Chaska, was charged with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence and gross misdemeanor carrying a gun without a permit.

Bendjebar allegedly threatened someone with a gun outside the Roadhouse 169 Bar and Grill off Highway 169 around 1 a.m. Saturday. Bendjebar left before officers arrived but was located nearby. A loaded handgun was found in his vehicle, according to a North Mankato Police Department news release.

