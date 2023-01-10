NORTH MANKATO — A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following the report of a firearm being brandished as a threat to kill a person removing snow from a parking lot in upper North Mankato.

Colton T. Lang, no address listed, was taken into custody after the incident, which occurred at about 11:15 a.m., and transported to Nicollet County Jail, according to a North Mankato Police Department news release.

A handheld BB gun was recovered from the scene at Northway Townhomes, 1765 Northway Drive.

