NORTH MANKATO — A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following the report of a firearm being brandished as a threat to kill a person removing snow from a parking lot in upper North Mankato.
Colton T. Lang, no address listed, was taken into custody after the incident, which occurred at about 11:15 a.m., and transported to Nicollet County Jail, according to a North Mankato Police Department news release.
A handheld BB gun was recovered from the scene at Northway Townhomes, 1765 Northway Drive.
