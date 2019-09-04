MANKATO — A man on probation for assaulting a Blue Earth Area High School teammate is now accused of punching three strangers at a student housing complex near Minnesota State University.
Wyatt Eugene Tungland, 20, of Frost, allegedly punched one man after he was denied admittance to a party just after midnight Monday at College Town, according to a court complaint.
The victim and three witnesses said Tungland came to the door uninvited, and when he was asked to leave, he punched a man in the face. The man was knocked to the ground and chipped a tooth.
Tungland then reportedly ran to another residence where two men were on the porch and he tried to take their beers. When the men would not give him their beers, Tungland punched both of them in the face, the complaint said. One of the men put Tungland in a headlock but he broke free and ran away.
One of the victims had a broken nose that might require surgery, according to the court complaint.
An acquaintance who was with Tungland told police Tungland was intoxicated and has a history of being violent when drinking.
Tungland was later located in Faribault County and arrested. He was charged with two felony and one misdemeanor count of felony assault Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Tungland is on probation for a June felony assault conviction. He and three other members of the Blue Earth Area High School football team assaulted a teammate during a 2017 house party in Winnebago, leaving the teammate with a serious concussion.
A probation violation hearing has been scheduled for next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.