MANKATO — A man is accused of raping a woman during a “prolonged assault” last week in Mankato, according to a criminal complaint.
John Robert Olson, 39, of North Mankato, was charged with felonies for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree assault and tampering with a witness in Blue Earth County District Court.
The complaint indicates Olson contacted a woman who he had a previous relationship with saying he had presents for her on Aug. 23. He had just pleaded guilty earlier in the day to a gross misdemeanor domestic violence charge involving the woman, for which he was barred from contacting her, according to court records.
The woman told police he barged in when she opened the door. He reportedly brought her flowers, bones for a dog and an Ice Cube T-shirt, with her saying he was nice to her for about 15 minutes.
He then asked her about testifying against him, the complaint states, and she reported he had said he was going to kill her if she did. She said he proceeded to punch her and kick her in the face before forcing her into a bedroom to sexually assault her repeatedly.
The assaults lasted about 12 hours, the woman told police, and ended after she pretended she was dead and he left. She sustained 11 broken ribs and a fractured facial bone, the complaint states.
Olson has a court hearing scheduled for Sept. 25.
