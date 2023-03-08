MANKATO — A former Mankato man faces criminal charges after being accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Anthony Miller Spada, 26, of Minneapolis, was charged with two felonies for criminal sexual misconduct with a minor Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Although the alleged incidents occurred in Blue Earth County in 2019, the charges stem from a referral from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 28. An investigator reported a boy who was younger than 13 years old at the time said Spada sexually assaulted him at Spada's apartment in Mankato, according to a criminal complaint.
Similar incidents occurred every day over the course of a summer, the complaint states. The incidents reportedly stopped when Spada became involved in a romantic relationship.
