Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low around 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low around 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.