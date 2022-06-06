MANKATO — A Mankato man charged with sexually assaulting a minor in 2021 now faces additional charges for possession of child pornography.
Samuel Chester Hopp, 31, was charged with four felonies Friday in Blue Earth County District Court. He was previously charged with felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor in May 2021.
A criminal complaint states the investigation into the alleged sexual conduct between Hopp and a 12-year-old girl turned up pornographic images of minors on his cellphone. Hopp reportedly admitted to taking two photos of the girl, according to the complaint, as well as possessing photos of other children.
