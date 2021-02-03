MANKATO — A Mankato man is facing a third sexual assault allegation.
Caleb Lee Richards, 21, was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A young woman reported last month that Richards raped her approximately 2 ½ years ago when she was 16 years old. The woman said she went to Richards' residence when he lived in Lake Crystal and he blocked her from leaving his basement, according to a court complaint. The woman said Richards then forced himself on top of her and raped her.
Richards told an investigator he had been friends with the complainant, but they never had any sexual contact.
It's the third set of sex assault charges filed against Richards in recent months. In July a woman said he sexually assaulted her while she slept at a Mapleton residence. In November a woman said he raped her while she slept at his house in Mankato.
Richards reportedly denied having any sexual contact with the first complainant and told authorities he had consensual sex with the second complainant.
