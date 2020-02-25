MANKATO — A man allegedly was extremely intoxicated when he threatened to kill a woman with a knife and a scissors in his Mankato home.
Darvin Lorenzo Cole, 35, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor domestic assault and felony threats of violence Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman told police Cole was drinking alcohol and threatened to kill her multiple times Saturday morning. At one point Cole came into the room holding a knife in one hand and a scissors in the other and threatened to “slice her up,” the woman said.
Cole was coherent but uncooperative with police. A breathalyzer showed Cole had a blood alcohol content of 0.35, according to the court complaint.
