MANKATO — A mentally ill man allegedly threatened police officers who tried to take him to a hospital.
Samuel Thomas Crimmins, 31, of Mankato, was charged with felony terroristic threats Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Police received multiple reports of Crimmins asking for mental health help at hilltop businesses Saturday afternoon. When police officers said he needed to go to the hospital, Crimmins allegedly threatened to fight the officers, called them names and talked about wanting to kill officers.
Crimmins was taken jail instead of the hospital.
