MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of wielding a knife while threatening people outside an apartment Monday.
Chaste Maurice Murumuna, 23, was charged with two felonies for making violent threats Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman reportedly walked out of an apartment Monday and saw Murumuna drop a knife, according to a criminal complaint. He reportedly told her to pick it up, and she refused.
He then picked it up and started walking toward her. She said she ran back inside.
Around the same time, a man in a car reported Murumuna approached his vehicle with the knife and started hitting his window. After Murumuna pulled a car door open, he reportedly pointed the knife at the man and asked if he was scared.
Murumuna walked away and was later arrested, according to the complaint.
