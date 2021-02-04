MANKATO — A former Mankato man is now facing five sexual assault allegations after two more girls came forward.
Devon Taylor Sather, 20, who now lives in Medford, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Wednesday and again on Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
In one case a girl told authorities Sather raped her and they later had sex multiple times. The girl was 13-years-old at the time.
The girl said she went on a walk with Sather in Mankato in June and in a dark alley he picked her up, laid her on the ground and raped her after she told him “no.” Sather then threatened to hurt the girl's loved ones if she told anyone, the charges allege.
The girl said she agreed to date Sather because she was scared of him, and they had sex multiple times.
Sather allegedly told an investigator he thought of the girl as a sister, but they sometimes cuddled and he might have unintentionally had sexual contact.
In the other new case a 14-year-old girl told authorities Sather repeatedly bit her thighs and grabbed her thighs while they were on a couch together at a Mankato residence in July, the charges say. Sather reportedly told the girl he would not stop until she said “I submit.” He allegedly continued after she said those words.
The girl said the bites left multiple marks on her thighs.
Sather reportedly admitted to an investigator he bit the girl twice. He said he was "joking around."
Sather was accused in December of holding down a 12-year-old girl and kissing her at a Mankato residence.
Sather was charged earlier last year in allegations he raped women in Steele and Waseca counties.
Sather is being held in the Steele County Jail and warrants have been issued for his subsequent arrest in Waseca and Blue Earth counties.
