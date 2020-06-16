MANKATO — A man allegedly fought with and threatened police officers after making sexual comments to a young girl at a Mankato park.
Mankato police were called to Washington Park around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after Mattu Khor Chuol, 23, of Mankato, reportedly made comments about his genitals and asked inappropriate questions to an 8-year-old girl.
Two other people at the park told officers Chuol also asked them if they “knew any girls” who would have sex with him “for a dollar.”
Chuol reportedly refused to identify himself to officers and would not put down the bottle of alcohol from which he was drinking.
He then allegedly resisted as officers took him into custody.
As an officer took Chuol to jail, he allegedly twice threatened to kill the officer if the officer did not let him go.
Chuol was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony threats of violence, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and disruptive intoxication.
