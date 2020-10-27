MANKATO — A man allegedly punched a woman, pulled out some of her hair and threatened her in a Mankato apartment.
Rico Lee Ayler, 35, who does not have a permanent address, was charged with felony counts of domestic assault and threats and gross misdemeanor giving a false name to police.
A woman who knows Ayler said he assaulted her and threatened to shoot her in the face Sunday night. Ayler allegedly punched her multiple times in the face, head, chest, stomach and legs, hit her over the head with a glass and pulled out hair.
A responding police officer observed hair that had been pulled out and felt swelling on the woman's head, according to a court complaint.
