KASOTA — A Kasota man allegedly punched a man and hit him over the head with a propane tank.

Terry Brian Johnstone, 54, was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor domestic assault Friday in Le Sueur County District Court.

A man who knows Johnstone said he came at him “like a bull” following an argument Thursday afternoon outside a Kasota residence. Johnstone allegedly punched the man in the face multiple times and hit him in the head with a 20-pound propane tank.

Two witnesses saw the assault and one intervened, according to the court complaint. One witness said Johnstone was holding a knife before the attack, but another witness and the complainant said no knife was used.

The complainant had multiple bruises and a cut over his eye.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you