KASOTA — A Kasota man allegedly punched a man and hit him over the head with a propane tank.
Terry Brian Johnstone, 54, was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor domestic assault Friday in Le Sueur County District Court.
A man who knows Johnstone said he came at him “like a bull” following an argument Thursday afternoon outside a Kasota residence. Johnstone allegedly punched the man in the face multiple times and hit him in the head with a 20-pound propane tank.
Two witnesses saw the assault and one intervened, according to the court complaint. One witness said Johnstone was holding a knife before the attack, but another witness and the complainant said no knife was used.
The complainant had multiple bruises and a cut over his eye.
