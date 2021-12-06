MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly used a crossbow to threaten two people early last month.
Kuron Darshay Fultz, 36, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to court documents, two officers responded at 11:10 p.m. Nov. 3 to a disturbance downtown. They found people arguing on a sidewalk near Fultz's residence, according to a court complaint.
Fultz told officers two people had been loud and pounded on his apartment door, waking his children. He allegedly admitted to pointing a bow.
The pair said they were walking on Front Street when a woman approached them and an argument ensued.
Fultz, who was in a second-story apartment, allegedly began yelling at the arguers, then pointed a crossbow at them.
